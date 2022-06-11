  1. Home
LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Were In Awe Of ‘BAD MFer’ Steph Curry’s Game 4 Against Boston

June 11, 2022 4:11 PM PST

In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Two of the best players of all time think Curry deserves his flowers after what he did on Friday. Dwyane Wade tweeted that he believes much of the conversation surrounding Curry focuses on what he cannot do, but that game was an example of how he’s a “BAD MFer.”

Noted fan of Curry’s game LeBron James saw Wade’s tweet and chimed in by saying that people don’t appreciate how rare it is to have a player who can do the things Curry can do on the basketball court.

There is certainly an element of the famous “but I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet to this (and the composer of that tweet, noted Bar Rescue enthusiast @killakow, has chimed in on this conversation), but regardless, it’s interesting to see how two all-time greats believe Curry is viewed by the basketball watching universe.

Present and former NBA players were in awe of the performance, lauding Curry during and after the victory on social media.

