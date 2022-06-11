LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Were In Awe Of ‘BAD MFer’ Steph Curry’s Game 4 Against Boston

In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

via: Uproxx

Two of the best players of all time think Curry deserves his flowers after what he did on Friday. Dwyane Wade tweeted that he believes much of the conversation surrounding Curry focuses on what he cannot do, but that game was an example of how he’s a “BAD MFer.”

Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2022

Noted fan of Curry’s game LeBron James saw Wade’s tweet and chimed in by saying that people don’t appreciate how rare it is to have a player who can do the things Curry can do on the basketball court.

FACTS!!! “THEY” will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how “DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated. — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

There is certainly an element of the famous “but I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet to this (and the composer of that tweet, noted Bar Rescue enthusiast @killakow, has chimed in on this conversation), but regardless, it’s interesting to see how two all-time greats believe Curry is viewed by the basketball watching universe.

Present and former NBA players were in awe of the performance, lauding Curry during and after the victory on social media.

Chef is INSANE!!! ????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

AMAZING — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2022

30 is a bad boy. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 11, 2022

30 is different. — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 11, 2022

Special performance by 30 sheesh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 11, 2022

He’s really good at the game of basketball — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 11, 2022

Wardell Curry people. — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) June 11, 2022

Steph is TRULY something else.. — ? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 11, 2022

Steph Curry continues his dominant play putting up 43 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors 107-97 over the Celtics! He got some help tonight from Klay Thompson with 18 points and Wiggins 17 points and 16 rebounds. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 11, 2022

Just a reminder to give people their flowers..don’t wait till they gone. A lot of people doing great things! — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 11, 2022