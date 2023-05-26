LeBron James Attends Son Bronny’s Graduation [Video]

They grow up so fast!

via: HotNewHipHop

Everyone is waiting to see Bronny James’ next move in action. Earlier this month, Bronny announced that he would be committing to USC to play at least a year of college ball. Furthermore, Bronny is expected to declare for the NBA draft after his freshman year and could be as high as a top 10 draft pick. However, his NBA future could be linked to his father’s, at least for his rookie contract.

However, before he does all that, he needs to officially leave high school. Bronny has been a student at Sierra Canyon High School, where he developed into a highly sought-after college prospect. After all, LeBron James’ son still needs to show that he can hoop. But all of that was forgotten as Bronny officially graduated on Thursday.

LeBron’s still-active, for now, NBA career has meant that he has to miss some of his son’s big moments. Recently, LeBron was unable to attend Bronny signing his Letter of Intent. This was because he was in Denver for the Western Conference Finals. However, now out of the playoffs, LeBron is free to revel in his son’s success. LeBron and his wife Samantha were sat in the front row as Bronny and the rest of the Class of 2023 crossed the football field at the elite Chatsworth high school. It presumably took LeBron back to his own graduation in Ohio, just months before he became the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

Now begins a summer of expectations and uncertainty for the James family. For Bronny, he begins his preparation to join Andy Enfield’s team at the Galen Center. The hope is that Bronny as well as elite prospect Isaiah Collier can turn the team’s fortunes. The Trojans have not reached the first Final Four since 1954. Meanwhile, LeBron will decide his future. He has openly contemplated retirement after his playoff exit. However, he has also acknowledged his desire to play alongside Bronny before stepping away from the league. However, for now, the James family is celebrating the most recent success of their eldest son.