LeBron Interrupted His European Vacation To Respond On Instagram To The Nuggets Making Fun Of Him

LeBron James seems to have let Michael Malone know he isn’t going anywhere.

via: Uproxx

It sure seems like LeBron James and the Denver Nuggets really don’t like one another. James and the Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals en route to Denver winning the first championship in franchise history, and in the last day or two of the team celebrating their ring, Los Angeles was on the receiving end of a few jokes.

First, there was Nuggets coach Michael Malone making fun of James saying he was considering retiring at the end of their series by saying the exact same thing during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Then, during the parade, an extremely intoxicated Malone was referred to as “the Lakers’ daddy.”

Well, apparently, word of all of this finally got back to James, who is over in Europe doing offseason stuff (for LeBron, I assume this involves drinking bottles of wine that are more expensive than my car). He decided to take a moment to respond to all of this, with James posting a picture onto his Instagram account and writing a caption that included “Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

At the very least, I would like to congratulate the NBA on the Lakers-Nuggets game that will either take place on opening night or Christmas Day next season.