Lawyers Claim Shaq Has ‘Chosen To Evade’ Getting Served In A Crypto Lawsuit By Hiding Inside His Home

Lawyers are having a hard time serving papers to Shaquille O’Neal for a lawsuit involving the FTX debacle.

via: Uproxx

The lawsuit surrounding the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has seen a whole lot of celebrities get named as defendants. Big names like Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Larry David, and Steph Curry are all defendants in a class action suit that was filed on behalf of an Oklahoma resident who had an FTX account. According to the suit, the celebrities who endorsed the company engaged “in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts.”

There is one celebrity defendant who has allegedly been a bit difficult to serve, and it’s the (quite literal) biggest name of the bunch. According to Sarah Emerson of Forbes, there have been multiple efforts to serve Shaquille O’Neal, who lawyers claim “has chosen to evade service, in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations.”

As for how he’s been doing that, lawyers allege Shaq is hiding inside of his home in an effort to not get served. Per Forbes:

Over the past month, the 7-foot-1-inch tall athlete has allegedly hidden inside his home when process servers appeared at his door with court papers. The lawyers also claimed to have contacted O’Neal’s last known litigation counsel to no avail.

Both Shaq’s spokesperson and the lawyers representing the plaintiff did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes. The Basketball Hall of Fame inductee was asked about his involvement with FTX last year and said “a lot of people think I’m involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial.”