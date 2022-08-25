Lawsuits Allege George Foreman Sexually Assaulted 2 Minors in the 1970s

Two women are suing George Foreman alleging they were raped by the boxing legend in the 1970s when they were teenagers.

via: Complex

According to the Hollywood Reporter, two women filed separate lawsuits in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, accusing Foreman, 73, of having sexual intercourse when they were between the ages of 13 and 16. The women claim their fathers worked with Foreman at the time of the sexual assaults, which happened during the 1970s.

TMZ reports one of the women allege Foreman groomed her by “taking her out for ice cream and allowing her to sit on his lap as [he] drove his car,” engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior when she was 13 years old and sexual intercourse when she was 15 years old. Foreman was in his 20s at the time.

The women, who are identified by the pseudonyms Gwen H. and Denise S in the suits, each seek over $25 million.

Foreman has denied the allegations.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said in a statement. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”