Lawrence Jones Named Tucker Carlson’s Next Temporary Replacement

Rising Fox News star Lawrence Jones has been tapped as the next changing replacement for Tucker Carlson’s weekday spot at 8 p.m..

via: Daily Beast

Lawrence Jones—a current Fox News contributor—has been tapped by the network to be the next temporary replacement for Tucker Carlson’s time slot following Fox’s decision to part ways with the conservative media figurehead earlier this week. Since Jan. 2022, 30-year-old Jones has hosted Lawrence Jones Cross Country on the network, which earned him the title of the youngest Black solo host of a cable news network yet. The announcement comes just a day after TMZ reported conservative media outlet Newsmax is headhunting Carlson, reportedly offering him total control of the channel.