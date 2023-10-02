Lauryn Hill Extended ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour’ With New Dates In The US

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her impactful, Diamond-certified album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing the album on a tour that also features co-headliners the Fugees.

via: Uproxx

Lauryn Hill is currently overseas for the 25th anniversary tour for her groundbreaking solo debut The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The tour kicked off last month with a pair of festival appearances in the US, while this week brings a handful of festivals in Australia and New Zealand before she returns to the States in late October. When she does, fans will have a whole bunch more opportunities to see her (and co-headliners the Fugees), as she recently announced a slew of new dates for the North American leg of the tour. Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Nashville, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, and Vancouver have all been added due to overwhelming demand, while shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, DC have completely sold out.

You can see the full dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 am local time. We also have Ms. Hill’s setlist (so far) here.

10/03 — Melbourne , AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Sampa The Great)

10/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Show Dem Camp)

10/07 — Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (solo)

10/17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

10/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 — Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

10/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/02 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena (with Fugees)

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

11/07 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees) SOLD OUT

11/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena NEWLY ADDED

11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center NEWLY ADDED

11/21 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena NEWLY ADDED

11/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center NEWLY ADDED

11/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena NEWLY ADDED

11/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena NEWLY ADDED

12/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Arena NEWLY ADDED

12/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena NEWLY ADDED

12/10 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center NEWLY ADDED

12/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden NEWLY ADDED