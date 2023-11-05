Lauryn Hill Defends Her Tardiness at Live Shows During L.A. Tour Stop [Photos + Video]

Lauryn Hill has a tendency to run a little behind at her live shows.

Time is of the essence. But fans of Ms. Lauryn Hill feel as if theirs isn’t being respected. Last month, Hill kicked off her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour to share the Grammy Award-winning album. According to ticketholders, Hill’s reputation for chronic tardiness has again reared its ugly face. In 2021, Hill referenced the discourse in her guest appearance on Nas’ song “Nobody.”

On Saturday, November 4, during her tour’s first night stop in Los Angeles, California, Hill addressed her lateness yet again. In the video captured by concertgoers, joined by her children and mother, Hill laid it all out in front of the Crypto.com Arena.

“They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight,’” Hill told the crowd. “Yo, y’all are lucky I make it to this bloodclot stage every night. I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand her in the name of God. And I know it. God is who allows me to do it. He surrounded me with family and community when there was no support. When the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one… We’re survivors. Not just survivors, we’re thrivers.”

Lauryn Hill addresses criticism for constantly showing up late to her concerts: “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night” pic.twitter.com/Nhhj526PMq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023

Several fans chimed into her pushback.

This isn’t the first time Hill has responded to the criticism. In 2016, Hill took to her official Facebook page to share a lengthy note with followers. Read the note below.