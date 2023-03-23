Latto Says She’s a ‘Housewife’ Not ‘Gangsta’ Following Alleged Completion of Gun Arrest Program

Latto wants you to know that she’s not actually ’bout that life following her gun arrest.

According to internet reports, Latto has almost completed a program related to her gun arrest — but she says she was never enrolled in such a program.

via Complex:

The story, published by TMZ, alleged that the Georgia rapper was required to complete 120 hours of community service as well as a gun safety course in order for a gun charge against her to be dismissed. The charge resulted from an incident at Los Angeles International Airport in May 2021, in which Latto was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

TMZ alleged she entered a program in April 2022, but Latto took to Twitter to push back on this information.

“Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program,” she wrote. “Also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to ‘brag’ about. Leave me alone.”

She also took to Instagram Live to claim she’s a “housewife” not a “gangsta” and that she has no reason to push any sort of tough image.

“That shit blowing me,” she said in part. “Bitch I’m just letting you know you got the story wrong. I’m not gangsta, bitches never claimed to be gangsta. I’m not gangsta. Baby I get money, the fuck? I got a n***a who suck these toes every night, eat this ass from the back. I cook, I’m a whole housewife I’m not no gangsta. The fuck? Who wanna brag…I got million dollar deals. Like plural. Multiple million dollar deals on the table. The fuck? I’m not trying to push no fucking gangster image, the fuck?”

She continued, “As a matter of fact, we kept that shit under wraps. This shit over a year ago. We kept this shit under wraps. I mentioned it in a song cause I was freestyling that verse, and it slipped out my mouth.”

The “Big Energy” rapper had previously spoken about the incident on Twitter after fans had noted her lyrics in Mello Buckzz’s “Boom, Pt. 2”

“I got lok’ed up in da airport,” the user wrote. “GODAMN forgot da gun.”

Latto simply replied with “True story!!!” prompting fans to push for more details.

“Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk,” she replied. “Got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! ??? no cap in my rap TUH.”

Watch Latto speak on it below.

