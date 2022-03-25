Latto Reveals Mariah Carey Will Feature On The ‘Big Energy’ Remix With An Easily Decoded Tweet [Photos]

Ever since Latto released her track listing for 777. Fans have been speculating who was the mysterious guest feature on Latto‘s incoming ‘Big Energy’ remix.

via: Uproxx

Latto has been having a huge 2022 so far, and it sounds like it’s about to get a lot bigger. The rising rap star is coming off the release of her 777 album today, her second full-length project and follow-up to her 2020 debut Queen Of Da Souf. But a mystery feature on the tracklist has been generating a lot of speculation, as the massive single off the project, “Big Energy,” has been quickly working its way up on the Billboard chart and is due for a remix.

The song samples a rather iconic song from the early ’80s, Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which most fans will recognize from Mariah Carey’s own iconic hit, “Fantasy.” And since the two stars share a sample on respective hits, it only makes sense they’d team up for the remix. While a lot of fans thought Latto would tap either Nicki Minaj or Cardi B for the new version, she made it clear that while she loves them both, she’s not getting into any drama by picking sides.

These tweets between Latto and Mariah today make it pretty clear that we’ll hear Mimi on Monday’s remix. Stay tuned for that, surely Mariah is going to bring a big verse and some signature vocal gymnastics for this one.

Big Energy Remix MONDAY. ?x? pic.twitter.com/8zCDZNIQdH — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) March 25, 2022