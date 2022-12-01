Latto Named Top New Artist Of 2022 On Billboard Charts

Latto reached a number of career milestones in 2022, thanks in large part to her 2021 single “Big Energy” and her sophomore album, 777. In April, “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, giving the Atlanta rapper her highest-charting song yet, while 777 was recognized as one of the best albums of the year by a number of publications — including Uproxx. Latto also collaborated with Mariah Carey on the remix of “Big Energy,” which samples the same song as Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy.”

The nostalgic song ranked No. 1 on the year-end R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, Rap Digital Song Sales, and Rhythmic Airplay Songs recaps.

As Top New Artist, the self-proclaimed Queen Of Da Souf follows in the footsteps of some of music’s biggest names. Pop star Olivia Rodrigo claimed the accolade in 2021, Roddy Ricch in 2020, Billie Eilish in 2019, Cardi B in 2018, and Lil Uzi Vert in 2017.

For Latto, the recognition is well deserved, as 2022 stands as her most successful year by the numbers. “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after a remix featuring Mariah Carey and featuring DJ Khaled boosted the track’s popularity. The song continued to spend 37 consecutive weeks in the top 40.

Additionally, Latto’s album 777 landed in the top 20, peaking at No. 15 on Billboard‘s 200 chart in April.

The rapper also won Song Of The Year at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop awards for “Big Energy,” was named the recipient of The Big Femme Energy honor during the inaugural Give Her FlowHERS awards, and was named a 2-time nominee for the 2023 Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist category.

“Overwhelmed, nervous as hell, but very very appreciative,” Latto shared of her recognition at the Give Her FlowHERS red carpet with VIBE. “It’s what I prayed for, times like this.”