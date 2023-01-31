Latto Listed Her Underwear On eBay To Clap Back At A Troll And Bids Approached Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars [Photos + Video]

After being called out by a Twitter troll yesterday for seemingly wearing the same panties with different outfits, Latto is turning a negative into a positive by selling her panties on eBay.

Latto deals with a lot of trolls. When she released “Another Nasty Song,” she received a repeated complaint: “p*ssy is that only thing she raps about.” Luckily, she’s always prepared to address the issues head-on. She responded by tweeting, “I got plenty [of] songs [that] not about ‘p*ssy.’ Y’all don’t blow them up & that’s not my problem.”

This time, the situation is even more unhinged. She recently got the ridiculous accusation from a Twitter user that she “can’t afford new panties” because she wore the same pair twice. Initially, she reacted just by quote-tweeting: “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” which went instantly viral. But then she took it up a notch. Or a few notches, really.

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) January 29, 2023

The rapper used this as an opportunity to clap back in the funniest way possible; she listed them on eBay for 99 cents. In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote: “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice.” The eBay listing reads: “Latto’s everyday cheetah print panties. Used. As seen on Latto multiple times.” Bids quickly rolled in, nearing hundreds of thousands of dollars before the listing was removed.

She kept it up for hours on her Instagram stories, entertaining fans with this seemingly endless bit. She even gave them a tour of her underwear drawer.

Latto via IG Stories ?? “I’m gonna wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/D9xSygMkFH — Latto’s Destiny ? (@LattosDestiny) January 30, 2023

Latto gives us a inside look of her panty drawer via IG Stories ?? pic.twitter.com/Jv0RHozaLI — Latto’s Destiny ? (@LattosDestiny) January 30, 2023