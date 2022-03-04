Latto Lends A Supportive Verse To Omeretta The Great’s Controversial Track, ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ [Video]

Omeretta The Great and Latto already sided with each other on one issue, now they’ve team up again.

via: Uproxx

Atlanta rapper Omeretta The Great is a skillful artist who’s spent quite some time working her way up in the hip-hop scene. Last month, she took a gamble with her controversial song “Sorry Not Sorry.” The track aimed to set the record straight on what cities are and are not considered “Atlanta.” “College Park is not Atlanta / Lithonia is not Atlanta,” she raps on the song. “Clayco is not Atlanta / Decatur is not Atlanta / Gwinnett is not Atlanta / Roswell is not Atlanta / Forest Park is not Atlanta / Lilburn is not Atlanta.”

The song sparked plenty of controversy on social media as many debated whether Omeretta’s claims were correct. One of those who responded was fellow Atlanta rapper Latto who actually said Omeretta “said the truth tbh” on the song. Now, Latto has lent her talents to the rising rapper as she remixed “Sorry Not Sorry.” Just like Omeretta, Latto shows pride and love for her hometown while namedropping acts like Migos, 21 Savage, Ciara, Ludacris, and Outkast as well as cities like Clay County and Decatur.

While Latto may be in support of Omeretta’s song, T.I. had a different take about “Sorry Not Sorry.” He did so through an indirect response on Instagram. “Respectfully…. Only fools dispute facts,” he captioned a picture of Atlanta’s metro area.

You can check out Latto’s remix of “Sorry Not Sorry” below.