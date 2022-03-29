Latto Explains What ‘Big D*ck Energy’ Means: ‘It Has Nothing To Do With What’s In Your Pants’ [Video]

If there’s anything that Latto exhibits, it’s definitely “big energy.”

via: Uproxx

On the heels of her sophomore album 777, Latto has revealed the remix of her hit single “Big Energy.” The remix features DJ Khaled and Mariah Carey, the latter of whom sings the chorus of her own song “Fantasy,” along with her iconic whistle tones. Both “Fantasy” and “Big Energy” sample Tom Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love.”

On the song’s chorus, Latto raps, “Bad bitch, I could be your fantasy / I can tell you got big d*ck energy.” In a recent interview with Variety, Latto broke down the meaning of the phrase “big d*ck energy,” explaining this type of energy is something people of any gender can exude.

“It’s a cool way to bring self-love back into the community and to women, specifically,” she said. “When you make these uplifting songs, people think it has to be corny and it doesn’t… It can be in a cool way where you don’t even realize you’re practicing self-love when you listen to this song but you are in a fun, exciting, fresh way. Women can have big d*ck energy, it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants — it’s a confidence, it’s an aura. It’s just believing in yourself and not letting anyone change your mind about yourself.”

In addition to Carey, Latto’s 777 boasts an impressive list of collaborators, including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, and 21 Savage.