Las Vegas Raiders’s Star Davante Adams Was Charged With Misdemeanor Assault For Shoving Someone After Losing To The Chiefs [Photos + Video]

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday after he shoved a man to the ground on the sidelines, moments following the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders raced out to a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. It ended up being not enough, as Kansas City came back to pick up a 30-29 win after a fourth-and-1 deep shot by Derek Carr was incomplete due to Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow running into one another.

Davante Adams was frustrated after the loss ?pic.twitter.com/eEAT3yNXMo — ??? ???????? ???? (@sportingnews) October 11, 2022

After the game, Adams was filmed shoving a member of the media as he made his way into the locker room. While he apologized in his postgame media availability and issued up another apology on his Twitter account, the person he shoved needed to go to the hospital and filed a police report. And on Wednesday, it was announced that Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

As a result, Adams will need to appear in Kansas City Municipal Court in a month.

Adams due in Kansas City Municipal Court on Nov. 10. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 12, 2022

The Raiders have gotten off to a difficult start this season. The loss to the Chiefs knocked them to 1-4 on the year, with all four of their losses by one possession and coming via a combined 15 points. This is the first year that Adams is suiting up for Las Vegas after spending the first eight years of his All-Pro career as a member of the Green Bay Packers.