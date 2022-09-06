Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Just Friends Despite Rumored Date

Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus over the weekend.

via: Page Six

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together.

The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday.

Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that Pippen became “skittish” when fellow restaurant-goers started taking snaps of her and the son of her ex-husband’s NBA rival.

Scottie Pippen and Michael, 59, were longtime teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s who more recently had a very public falling out.

Larsa has also been vocal about her rocky relationship with Scottie.

In February, she claimed the legendary basketball player, 56, had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he did not get his way.

In an episode of “RHOM,” the reality star said she was “traumatized” after Scottie demanded she send one of their children to Los Angeles when she forced him to sell their Miami mansion.

“If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher,” she claimed.

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids. He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

The Pippens called it quits in 2016 but briefly reconciled before Larsa filed for divorce two years later.

They finalized their divorce in January after nearly 25 years of marriage.

Larsa and the six-time NBA champion share four children: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.