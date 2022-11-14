Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are, In Fact, Dating -- Spotted Canoodling in South Beach

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan said they were just friends, but it’s apparent that their relationship has taking a more romantic turn.

via TMZ:

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and Michael Jordan’s 31-year-old son enjoyed the sun in South Beach on Sunday … with Larsa sporting a tiny, black bikini and Marcus going with a black backwards Jordan Brand hat and patterned trunks.

48-year-old Larsa has previously insisted she’s just friends with MJ … but they sure looked like a couple as he wrapped his arm around her during the beach day.

The two also got really cuddly while getting some shade under an umbrella … with witnesses saying they were making out at one point.

If they’re really just buddies, they certainly don’t mind showing affection for each other in public — as TMZ Sports previously reported, Larsa was spotted kissing MJ’s neck at Rolling Loud in NYC back in September.

The two were first spotted together in Miami earlier that month … in what appeared to be a double date at a Japanese restaurant. We were told at the time they were just friends who were hanging out with people in their same social circle … although things certainly appear to have gotten more serious since then.

Larsa was married to Scottie for 23 years … and they have four kids together.

Marcus was 7 when Larsa married Scottie. Yuck.

