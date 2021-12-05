Lana Del Rey Says Migos Are The Artists She Wants To Collaborate With The Most: ‘I Love Them’ [Video]

Lana Del Rey was named Artist Of The Decade at Variety‘s Hitmakers awards show.

We may see a collaboration between Lana Del Rey and Migos in the future after the singer spoke highly of them during a recent interview. During her appearance on the red carpet at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch award ceremony, she was asked which artist she’d want to collaborate with the most. She said Migos. “I love them. Everything they do,” she said. “There was kind of like a new revolution of sound 11 years ago in the singer-songwriter community, which I loved seeing. And then with Migos, I think they kicked off a new super fun, super autobiographical, completely different style of rap. I love them.”

At the award ceremony, Lana took home the award for Artist Of The Decade. She accepted the honor from Mike Dean, who won Producer Of The Year, and she delivered a speech to the crowd. “Thank you, Variety,” she said. “I’m really always grateful for any acknowledgment and also super grateful for all the criticism… I get a lot.” She also said that the biggest challenge for her over the last decade was “turning criticism into something that you can reflect upon … There’s a lot of opinions. I’m very sensitive.”

Lana’s recently dropped her eighth album Blue Banisters in October. It was her second full-length release of the year after Chemtrails Over The Country Club dropped in March.

