Lamar Odom Will Fight Fake Drake in a Celebrity Boxing Match [Video]

While Instagram banned Fake Drake — aka Izzy Drake — for impersonating the rapper on his feed (despite an apparent co-sign from Drizzy himself) that’s not stopping the impersonator from continuing to capitalize on his, err… likeness.

via: Complex

Per TMZ, Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing has confirmed that Odom has agreed to fight Mr. Faux-V-O himself. Odom has already participated in a notable Celeb Boxing match, when he knocked out former child pop star Aaron Carter in the second round of their match last year.

“I hear this news that this fake lookalike wanna fight my man Drake,” said Odom in a video announcing the fight. “But my man don’t really get his hands dirty, so what I’m gonna I’m gonna step in the way and take that fight. Get the contract, lay you right down.”

The fight will be held in either Atlantic City or Miami, and is currently scheduled for October 15.

Odom seems to have not taken too fondly to the idea of Fake Drake running around demanding to fight the real Drakr. “It’s your boy Izzy Drake, OVO tings, you already know we outside. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing,” Fake Drake said in the video in which he challenged Drizzy. “August 27th, I’m calling Drake out for a friendly boxing match. If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.”