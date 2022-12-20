Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were His 'Girlfriend' While Married to Khloé Kardashian [Video]

Lamar Odom is still profiting off of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

In the new trailer for ‘TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,’ the former Los Angeles Lakers player opens up about his addictions while married to Khloé.

via Page Six:

“Drugs, that was my girlfriend,” Odom tells host Harvey Levin. “I had a wife … and cocaine.”

The former NBA star, 43, says he “had” to tell Kardashian, 38, about the depths of his abuse for at least “part” of the marriage because he couldn’t “hide that forever.”

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s–t,” he says as he puts his head in his hands. “The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016 after the reality star helped Odom recover from a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel the year prior.

Throughout their marriage, Odom found himself embroiled in multiple cheating scandals while battling his substance abuse issues.

While appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother” earlier this year, Odom expressed that he wished to meet up with Kardashian to apologize.

“I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was,” he said in a confessional of a February episode.

“She has the right to never, ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change.”

“TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians” premieres at 9 p.m. Jan. 2 on FOX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

If we’re tired of Lamar talking about Khloé, we can only imagine how tired Khloé is.