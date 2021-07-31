Lamar Odom Ordered To Pay Nearly $400K To Ex Liza Morales After Failing To Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom has been ordered to shell out nearly $400,000 to his “Basketball Wives” ex-girlfriend after he allegedly stopped paying her child support and other costs related to their two kids.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, a New York judge ruled the former basketball player had stopped making payments to Liza in June of last year, despite a 2015 settlement agreement that required him to pay thousands of dollars per month for the benefit of the former couple’s two kids.

“$91,220 in outstanding child support, $88,117 in missed rent, $161,305 for their children’s college funds and expenses,” the court documents detailed. It was also stated that Lamar had to pay “nearly $40,000 for her legal fees and expenses.”

According to reports, Liza accused Lamar of owing her $91,000 in child support and $83,000 in rent that he hadn’t paid in a year. The athlete-turned-reality TV star was also reportedly financially responsible for his ex’s New York apartment where she lives with their children.

Shortly after hearing Liza’s statement, Lamar confessed in a since-deleted Instagram post that his ex blocked him. “I was never married to my kids’ mother. I took care of her from the second she became pregnant and even after I was married I still paid her bills,” he penned.

“I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for a GROWN A** WOMAN!!” Lamar noted, blaming Liza for not being able to take care of herself. He stressed further, “Once my children became adults my duties were done! I told her to GO TO WORK! MOVE into an affordable home, she didn’t listen and that is NOT on ME!”

Liza snapped back and called his Instagram rant “lies,” and a judge seemed to have put it to rest by ordering Lamar to pay $380,000. Making use of her Instagram account on July 1, she shaded Lamar in the wake of the judge’s decision, “Lamar should have showed up to court yesterday. He could have raised his right hand, and provided the numbers and information to the judge. Actually, Lamar couldn’t do that, because he would have had to lie to the court.”

Odom also must fund a life insurance policy worth $1 million — naming his ex as the beneficiary — by Friday, the judge said. Otherwise, Morales “may enter a judgement against Lamar Odom for an additional $1,000,000,” reads the order, signed July 20.