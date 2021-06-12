Lamar Odom Beats Aaron Carter In Celebrity Boxing Match [Video]

Lamar Odom was once a professional basketball player and Aaron Carter was once a pop star. The pair spent Friday taking part in the most present of trends, a celebrity boxing match.

via: AceShowbiz

While both stars came out swinging, onlookers insisted that Lamar – who is 10 inches taller than Aaron – was clearly in control from the beginning.

Aaron went down halfway through the second round, TMZ reports, but there were no hard feelings as the pair shared a hug at the end.

“It’s not gon’ be a fight. It ain’t gon’ be a fight,” he had said.

When asked if he could knock Carter out in the first round, Lamar said, “Yeah. Probably, I would say the first minute.”

Meanwhile, celebrity boxing honcho Damon Feldman previously revealed that both stars were training hard for the event and were taking the fight “very seriously.”

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, no doubt,” he added.

Meanwhile, roughly a week ago in Florida, retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. returned to the ring to face off [c=Logan Paul in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Since it’s an exhibition fight, no winner was announced and the judges didn’t keep score. The fighters landed just 73 punches combined, with Floyd landing the majority of them and Logan struggling to find his target. The fight was deemed underwhelming by boxing fans.

The footage of the fight is, um, bleak:

i paid $30 for this lmfaaaaaooo lamar odom BULLIED aaron carter pic.twitter.com/SkeqQfGdvi — TYLER GROS$O (@tylergrosso) June 12, 2021

Correction: Lamar Odom knocking out Aaron Carter is the funniest thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/clnaDYQaSb — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 12, 2021

Cisco threw a punch at Rich Dollaz @ the end of the round ? #CelebrityBoxing #petergunz pic.twitter.com/HiCT4to4ji — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 12, 2021