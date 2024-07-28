Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Reportedly Performed at Olympic Opening Ceremony for Free | www.lovebscott.com

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga dazzled audiences with their performances during the opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics — and they did it all for free.

via Complex:

Prior to Friday’s event, TMZ reported Dion would be receiving $2 million for just one song, adding that the Olympics had footed her bill for travel, as well. “They’re paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount,” a source told the outlet.

However, according to Page Six, Dion and Gaga performed for free.

“Contrary to some media reports, the performers at the Paris 2024 Games ceremonies will not receive a fee for their performance,” Page Six reports. “Their decision to perform under these conditions reflects their desire to be part of a historic event for France and for the world of sports.”

Following her performance, Gaga took to Instagram to thank the Olympics for giving her a chance to kick off the 2024 games.

“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year,” she wrote. “I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.”

Dion also hopped on social media to express she was “honored” to have performed at the Eiffel Tower on Friday night.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!” Dion captioned an Instagram post. “Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.”

We wonder who Los Angeles will get to perform during the 2028 ceremony…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)