Kyrie Irving Donates $65K to Assist Shanquella Robinson's Family's Legal and Funeral Expenses [Video]

Kyrie Irving is helping Shanquella Robinson’s family deal with the financial burden of funeral costs and legal fees as they fight for justice.

The North Carolina businesswoman reportedly passed away on October 29, but the news regarding her death started gaining attention much later.

CBS News reports that Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into her death. She was reportedly in Cabo at the time of her passing.

Following the death of the hairstylist, Shanquella’s family set up a GoFundME campaign to raise funds for her funeral and other expenses.

The fundraiser has collected over $261,600, at the time of writing, with a goal of $300,000. More than 3,200 donors have come forward to help the victim’s family.

Her sister, Quilla Long, writes in the description: “We face a tremendous unexpected financial burden and a great deal of pain as we prepare to lay my sister to rest. Any support you can contribute to our legal fees and other critical expenses is greatly appreciated.”

If you are willing to help, the donations can be made HERE.

When speaking to TMZ, the 25-year-old’s father, Bernard Robinson, said the footage of the fight proves Shanquella was attacked.

“They attacked her…and she naked,” Bernard said in the interview posted Saturday (Nov. 19). He added that his daughter was not the type to pick a fight. “She’s not a fighter at all, ma’am. For them to do what they did, ma’am, it just seemed like it was a plot, ‘cause they couldn’t have done that over here, ma’am.”

Overcome with emotion, he continued: “They just put a hole in my heart. That was my only child. I’m just heartbroken, ma’am. You know, I can’t even be a grandaddy, can’t walk her down the aisle, can’t hear her voice, can’t hear her say daddy… Y’all just don’t know, y’all just don’t know what that has done to me.”