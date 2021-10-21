Kodak Black Reacts to Report of Man Marrying His Goddaughter: ‘My Dad Did the Same Sh*t’ [Photos]

A viral story has the world weighing in after 18-year-old Deja Haugabook wed her 61-year-old godfather, and Kodak claims his dad did the same.

Reports of the unconventional union garnered a wide range of reactions across social media, most of which slammed the man for marrying someone whom he had known since their infancy. But not everyone was shocked or disturbed by the move.

Earlier this week, Kodak Black took to Instagram to weigh in on the reports of Michael and Deja Haugabook’s marriage. The 24-year-old rapper questioned why everyone was so up in arms over the relationship, and went on to claim there was a similar incident within his own family.

“SMH my daddy did this same sh*t,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “Left us to start another family with his goddaughter, I was about 9. But I ain’t judging nobody. To each’s own. It could be true love.”

Kodak Black speaks on viral story about Florida couple (an 18 Y.O allegedly marrying her older god father!) ?? pic.twitter.com/mWscqSmU2H — lorealluchi ????? (@lorealluchi1) October 20, 2021

Reports of Michael and Deja began circulating on social media this week, prompting the latter to address the backlash on Facebook. Deja, whose mother allegedly dated Michael years ago, dismissed the criticism as jealousy and insisted she was happy with her decision.

“People love to call me a child because I’m 18,” she wrote. “First of all, I’m grown asf. I take care of all my four kids, work full time, have cars paid in full … So you hoes continue to hate on the REALEST B*TCH because I am a QUEEN no peasant.”

Michael echoed the sentiment in a statement shared by The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account: “It seem like I’m the only n***a in this town [to] have married a young woman, but since it’s me they got to have something to talk about. Look like you little girls are jealous of my wife, but keep on promoting us. I love it.”

The Bill Israel rapper shared his 2 cents just weeks after he was filmed grabbing his mother’s butt at a birthday party.

Nah Kodak violating his own mommas ass cheeks is WILD!!!!! ?????? What in the Z shit is this yall Florida nlggas some sick sickos #Repent pic.twitter.com/dcfOcDd5mS — † M?KA JxCKSON † (@dontfollowmekaa) October 10, 2021

