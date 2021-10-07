Kodak Black Explains How Loyal He Is To Donald Trump After Official Pardon [Photo + Video]

Kodak Black owes a lot to Donald Trump. The rapper’s prison sentence was shockingly commuted by former President Trump and during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast, he said he feels “embedded” to the controversial politician.

via: The Blast

Back in 2019, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison, as a result of a federal gun case, in Florida. He initially falsified information on gun applications and went on to get arrested, while at the Rolling Loud music festival, in May, of that year. In November 2019, the Florida rapper received a 46-month sentence. During Donald Trump’s last day in office as president, this year though, he went on to pardon Kodak of his sentence, and he was finally a free man again.

After Kodak’s release, he went on to thank Trump and has shown him love on Twitter, frequently, since then. This includes a post about how he event dreamt about the former president.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” said Kodak on his Twitter feed. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino”

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

In a new interview with DJ Akademiks, Kodak doubled down on his stance towards, Trump, as he maintained his appreciation for him. Here, Kodak revealed how he would perform at a Trump rally, and how he even wants to “wash Trump’s hand.”

“I would come through for that boy. I’m embedded,” said Kodak. “I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?”

In Kodak’s interview with Akademiks, he also addressed people who aren’t feeling the fact that he remains loyal to such a controversial figure in Trump. Kodak cited how he’s grateful that Trump was able to get out of prison, and how it wasn’t for him, he would still be in that position now. He even believes that he would still be getting into trouble.

“They f*cked up, homie. I’ll say some s*it about Trump, like, what y’all expect me to do? I’m not gone be like, ‘Oh, f*ck Trump.’ Hell nah. Man, God bless that n***a. I could have still been in prison right now. Facts, trust. Probably still getting into it with the police.”

Kodak has also been trending in 2021, for relationship speculation. In February, he was supposedly engaged to Florida rapper, Mellow Rackz, but that didn’t happen. Last month, TMZ went on to report that Kodak is expecting his second child, this time, with Florida real estate agent, Maranda Johnson. The two have supposedly known each other for four years, and this baby girl is expected to arrive before 2021 ends, or in early 2022. Kodak already has a six-year-old boy.

Yak also spoke about his comments regarding Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle, tensions within Sniper Gang, his beef with Jackboy, and more. Listen to Off The Record below.