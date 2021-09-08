Kodak Black Donates $20,000 Toward College Fund for Child of Cop Who Passed Away From COVID-19

Despite his legal setbacks, internet beefs, and controversial remarks, Kodak Black is an artist who regularly takes the time to pay it forward. Over the years, we’ve reported on the Florida rapper giving toys to children during the holiday season, donating money to causes that affect his community, and even going door-to-door in the hot summer months with air conditioning units for underserved neighborhoods.

via: Revolt

Jennifer Sepot, a 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer, reportedly contracted the virus while at work and started feeling complications that led her to go to the hospital on the night of Friday, Aug. 14. She tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away the following morning (Aug. 15).

According to Detective Brandon Diaz — the union president — Sepot was the first Fort Lauderdale officer to pass away from the virus. She leaves behind a husband and a two-year-old daughter, who now has $20,000 in her college fund thanks to Kodak Black.

The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that the “Zeze” star was moved after coming across an article about Sepot’s death. “Make sure that kid is straight,” he reportedly said. “Pay for her college fund.”

Kodak’s compassion for the young girl, Cohen explained, comes months after the emcee’s own bout with COVID-19, which made it difficult for him to breath and caused him to have body aches and headaches for nearly two weeks.

His empathy may have also increased as he will soon be the father to his own daughter. Per TMZ, the rapper and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson, are expecting a girl, and he’s “ecstatic” for her arrival. The baby will be Kodak’s second child as he is already a father to his six-year-old son, King.

Kodak’s donation to the two-year-old’s college fund is his latest act of philanthropy. Back in February, he offered to pay the college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were shot and killed as they executed a search warrant at a Florida apartment. Most recently, on Friday (Sept. 3), he joined Lil Uzi Vert and Future at the Haiti Benefit Concert in Miami, which was thrown to help raise funds for those affected by last month’s earthquake.

Good on Kodak.