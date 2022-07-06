Kodak Black Believes Donald Trump Should Be President Forever: ‘Trump Just That GOAT’ [Photo]

Kodak Black has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump ever since the former president pardoned him during his last day in the Oval Office in January 2021. Yak believes that Trump should run for re-election in 2024 and thinks he should be the president for an infinite term until he wants to step down.

via: Uproxx

There has been a lot of ironic, or unironic, support for Donald Trump ever since he left office in January 2021. Perhaps people miss his “funny” tweets, outlandish statements, or his actual presidency because Joe Biden has not been doing a great job. One person whose Trump support comes as no shock whatsoever is Kodak Black.

The “Lockjaw” artist shared a now-deleted video on Instagram on Tuesday, which found him sporting a “Trump 2024” hoodie in the midst of celebrating Independence Day. He doubled down on his attire, stating, “We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean muthaf***** they have their president. Trump the best thing for America — ya heard me — for sure. I respect that boy logic, setup and whole rundown even if he didn’t free me.” The final sentence is in reference to Donald Trump pardoning Kodak for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms, done on Trump’s last day in office

Kodak also claimed that if Trump were still in office, Brittney Griner, who is currently detained in Russia, would be home already. If that isn’t enough, the “Super Gremlin” rapper added “When you got muthaf***** office for only like four years, that ain’t enough time for a n**** to run they play and the shit they got to do. By the time they get done, another muthaf**** in office and he f*** sh** up. Man, give my dog a lil more time to do what he do for real.”

It will be interesting to see how Donald Trump fairs in the next election (should he even run), but one thing thats certain is he has Kodak Black’s vote. For life.