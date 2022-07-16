Kodak Black Is Back in Jail—This Time for Oxycodone

Just when Kodak Black was progressing upward in his rap career, the rapper once again finds himself in legal trouble.

via: Daily Beast

Kodak Black is in jail after being arrested for possession of prescription pills, Florida records show. TMZ reports that the rapper was pulled over for having illegally tinted windows in Fort Lauderdale and cops then found 31 Oxycodone pain pills without a prescription and almost $75,000 in cash. The artist, whose real name is Bill Kapri, also had an out-of-date license and registration. Kapri has been in and out of trouble with the law for years and a weapons possession sentence was commuted by then-President Trump. In February, he was shot outside a Justin Bieber after-party.

Kodak’s other run-ins with the law include a 2018 arrest for grand theft and child neglect, a 2017 arrest for violating his probation and failing to complete an anger management class, and multiple accusations of sexual assault.