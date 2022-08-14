Kodak Black Asks Judge To Order Police To Return His Car And Money Following Florida Drug Arrest

Kodak Black wants the money and vehicle taken from him during his arrest last month.

via: AceShowbiz

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Pompano Beach artist claimed that the Florida Highway Patrol officers took his Dodge Durango and $74,960 in cash on July 15. Now he took things to court to take them back.

Kodak’s longtime attorney, Bradford Cohen, declared that the hip-hop star can prove the car wasn’t involved in any illegal activity and is registered to his client’s Sniper Gang label. In addition, the lawyer argued that there’s no legal basis for the police to hold the car because Kodak has turned over the prescriptions for the 31 oxycodone pills found in the vehicle.

The reason why Kodak brought a stack of cash, Bradford explained that he’s a musician and goes with the territory. He supposedly needs it to pay for several tour expenses and he’s often paid in cash.

A few weeks ago, Kodak threatened to sue police officers who took him into custody. “This S**t bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired , that’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane,” he fumed on Twitter.

“Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this s**t !” the rhymer raged in another tweet. “I’m being racially profiled and as a Black man in America. I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love, respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows.

Kodak went on to note, “This a self inflicted wound that coulda been prevented! My people posta made sure my tags stay up and my tints just right but @ da same time I should have a pass to drive with tints due to my status AT LEAST !!!” He then raged, “I show all this love round here just to get slapped in the face.”