Kodak Black Among 3 Shot at Justin Bieber's Party During Super Bowl Weekend [Video]

Kodak Black was among three people shot last night in L.A. outside of an afterparty thrown by Justin Bieber.

All gunshot victims are reportedly recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As the story goes, Justin performed in West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy in L.A. The guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

At around 2:45 AM, as Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing on the street when a fight broke out.

Next thing you know — gunshots.

According to someone in Kodak’s crew, someone else in the crew got jumped by an unidentified person and Kodak came to his defense. That’s when the unidentified assailant began firing shots.

Sheesh. Stay safe this weekend, Los Angeles.