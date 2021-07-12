The More You Know: FDA Will Reportedly Announce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Warning Over Rare Autoimmune Disorder

The FDA is preparing to make an announcement regarding the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after over 100 preliminary reports of a rare autoimmune disease.

via Complex:

The Guillain-Barré syndrome reports were detected mostly in men over the age of 50, according to the Post, of the 12.8 million people who had the vaccine in the U.S. The neurological condition sees the body’s immune system attack a protective coating on nerve fibers after a bacterial or viral infection in many cases.

The condition has previously been linked with the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic and a vaccine for the 1976 Swine Flu outbreak. Roughly 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS each year on a national level.

An official told the Post that reports may be “rare,” but they “do likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following this vaccine.”

While we don’t think this is enough reason to not get vaccinated, people have a right to know whatever risks might be associated.