Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Demands Primary Custody of Their 4 Kids, Child Support in Divorce War

The beginning of a messy divorce?

via: Radar Online

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was hit with divorce papers by her husband Kroy Biermann where he demanded primary custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim filed for divorce from Kroy. However, RadarOnline.com has obtained a divorce petition filed by Kroy against Kim on Monday, May 8.

In his petition, Kroy listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011. He said they have separated on the ground that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Kroy said they have 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia and Kane. His petition claimed, “Said children are presently in the care, custody and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children.”

He noted they had two other children that were no longer minors. He said that child support should be awarded to him on a temporary and permanent basis. Further, he said, “the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same.”

As we previously reported, last month, the couple was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. The lien said the couple owed $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The grand total of the liens comes to $1,147,834.67.

In his petition, Kroy also asked for exclusive access to the home they share. The same home that they barely avoided losing to foreclosure earlier this year. A public auction was called off at the last minute.

His petition stated, “[Kroy] shows that [Kim] should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates.”

TMZ reported that in Kim’s petition, she demanded primary custody of the kids and spousal support from her ex. She listed the date of separation as April 30.

Sources claimed the two are still living under the same roof despite the split. Another source said Kim had been plotting to leave her husband for some time.