Kim Zolciak Ordered to Pay $2,500 Target Bill Amid Debt Issues, Kroy Biermann Divorce | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak’s financial woes have gotten slightly bigger.

Zolciak has been ordered to cough up a $2,482.24 Target bill as she continues to face ongoing debt issues amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Per court documents obtained by Page Six, a Georgia judge ruled in favor of a complaint filed by Target National Bank, claiming the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has “failed, neglected and refused” to pay off her credit card.

The motion, declared in March, also required Zolciak to cover $131.14 in legal fees.

She never filed a response to the complaint, leading the judge to rule in favor of TNB.

Reps for Zolciak, 46, weren’t immediately available for comment.

The reality star opened her Target credit card in December 2007 but last paid $500 toward her debt in September 2022, according to documents previously obtained by Page Six.

Zolciak’s Target bill may be the least of her concerns as she reportedly owes more than $1 million in taxes to the IRS, per documents obtained by TMZ in March 2023.

The former Bravolebrity and her estranged husband’s tax debt also accumulated from unpaid interests and penalties dating back to 2013.

Throughout their financial woes, their $4.5 million Georgia mansion is also in danger of going into foreclosure for a second time.

The two were also issued a warning by their bank lender, Truist, in April, per People.

They were given until May 3 to fight for their estate in court or a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding would be initiated.

However, Zolciak and Biermann, 38, rushed to court and requested a judge push back the foreclosure date.

The duo has been desperately trying to sell their mansion since putting it on the market for $6 million in October 2023.

Due to a lack of interest, they slashed the price numerous times.

Zolciak and the former NFL star also faced foreclosure in February 2023, after they allegedly either missed or stopped payments on a $1.65 million loan taken out for the property in 2016.

They successfully resolved the issue before their home was auctioned off.

The Bravo star has gone to extreme lengths to deal with her finances, including selling her skincare brand and listing her designer wardrobe for sale online.

While Biermann also faces a slew of personal finance issues, he previously alleged his estranged wife’s gambling problem led her to “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.”

The accusations, which were laid out in the couple’s initial divorce filing from May 2023, also alleged Zolciak’s addiction was so severe that she was unable to care for their shared children: Kroy, 13, Kash, 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

via: Page Six