Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Not in Couple's Therapy After Calling Off Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s sudden, and dramatic, u-turn on getting divorced isn’t fueled by therapy appointments.

via: Page Six

After the couple filed for divorce in May and hurled nasty accusations at each other before reconciling last week, TMZ reported Tuesday that they are not pursuing outside help.

Instead, sources told the outlet that the “Don’t Be Tardy” alums “believe they can fix their relationship with just face-to-face conversations and a little help from God.”

The duo are reportedly “relying on their shared Christian faith to push through” their issues.

“Kim [has] always believed in a higher power, and Kroy recently found God himself,” the report read. “Now, going to church as a family is becoming a regular thing for them and their kids.”

Notably, the pair were photographed attending a church service with their four biological children on July 1, nearly one week before Zolciak, 45, filed to dismiss their divorce last Friday.

Biermann, 37, then followed suit by submitting his own request to call off the split.

The on-again, off-again couple have welcomed KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, since tying the knot in 2011. The former NFL player is also the adoptive father of Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, Zolciak’s two daughters from previous relationships.

When the Bravolebrities’ split made headlines in May, their adult children continued to show support to both parents.

Brielle and Ariana even gushed over Biermann on Father’s Day the following month, which the retired athlete appreciated.

“Love you! I’m honored to be part of your life,” he replied via Instagram in June. “I love you so very much.”

During their short-lived breakup — while still living in the same Georgia home — Biermann and Zolciak accused each other of drug use. The ex-linebacker also claimed his wife had a gambling problem, while she labeled him “mental[ly] abus[ive].”

With so much ire between the two, their reconciliation stunned Bravo fans. Even Andy Cohen shared his shock.

“I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago,” he admitted on his SiriusXM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” Monday. “It sounded … irreconcilable.”

A source told Page Six the couple had been “working on things … talking more lately and getting along.”

Another insider noted, “Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them.”