Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann ‘Avoiding Each Other’ in Shared Home Amid Divorce

Steering clear of awkward run-ins. While Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are still living together amid their divorce, they’re making sure to stay out of each other’s way.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and the former football player have been “avoiding each other” in their shared Georgia mansion, Page Six can confirm.

Despite Biermann filing for divorce earlier this week — and beating Zolciak to the courthouse — the estranged couple and their four youngest children, Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9, have all continued living together.

The house may become a point of contention between Zolciak, 44, and Biermann, 37, as he requested ownership while she previously shared that she had no plans of moving out.

“I’m here until I f—king want to move out,” she said on her Instagram Story in November 2022 while denying reports that their $2.5 million Alpharetta property had been foreclosed on. “‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore.”

The house ended up going into foreclosure after all in February after Zolciak and Biermann defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2016.

However, the auction — scheduled for March 7 — was ultimately canceled after the former “Don’t Be Tardy” stars worked out a deal.

Other financial problems ultimately played a significant role in Zolciak and Biermann’s divorce, though.

The estranged couple owe more than $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS and $15,000 to the state of Georgia, TMZ reported just hours before news of their split broke.

“The money has been a huge issue,” a source told People Monday. “The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them.”

A source later explained to Page Six that while the financial woes “played a factor,” it was not the only reason Zolciak and Biermann wanted to dissolve their 11-year marriage.

The divorce only appears to be getting nastier, with the duo unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Both of the former Bravolebrities have also requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids.