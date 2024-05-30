Kim Zolciak Called Cops on Husband Kroy Back in April For Allegedly Stealing Phone, Police Cam Shows | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak broke down in an emotional 911 call alleging her husband, Kroy Biermann, stole her phone and locked himself in the primary bedroom amid their messy split.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, called 911 on April 26 to report that Kroy, 38, had allegedly violated a December 2023 court order that required each to stay in separate sides of the house.

“He broke into my nanny’s room and he’s going through my entire phone,” Kim told the dispatcher. “He’s locked himself in the room going through all of my stuff. He’s taking everything out of my nanny’s suite. He broke in while I was in there.”

“He’s been screaming and yelling all night … I feel so violated. Going through my phone is insane … I have nothing to hide. I have no privacy. I’m tired of living like this,” she continued, her voice cracking with emotion.

Kim told dispatch that there were no weapons involved and no one needed medical assistance but responded, “I don’t know what he’s going to do” when asked by the dispatcher if she was in danger.

Body cam footage showed at least three Milton Police Department officers visited the home following the call.

“This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough,” she told the officers in person.

Another body cam clip from the same evening showed officers knocking on the nanny suite door and asking Kroy where the phone was.

“I don’t have the phone,” Kroy responded repeatedly through the closed door. He never emerged from the nanny suite. The body cam footage ends at that point and it’s unclear what happened next.

