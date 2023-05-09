Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Friends Expect Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad,' Kim Already in Talks for 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

Friends close Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s are already expecting their divorce to get nasty.

According to a source close to Kim & Kroy, “everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in.”

“Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner,” the source adds, referring to the couple’s four shared children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Kim’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Documents previously obtained by TMZ indicated Kim is pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Kroy — but so is Kroy.

As many of you have probably guessed, Kim is already looking to resume her reality television career and is in talks to join Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ for an upcoming season.

“I know for sure Kim has already been pitched for Girls Trip,” the source reveals. “They felt she would be amazing on the last Girls Trip but it was already cast.”

The source continues, “I am sure they are considering her for the next Girls Trip and I know if she is offered to do it, she will take it. Sadly, this drama makes her have a huge story line and that is obviously attractive for reality TV.”

We expect Kim’s return to Bravo to be sooner rather than later — she has bills to pay!