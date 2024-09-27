Kim Richards Put on Psych Hold After Confrontation with Sister Kyle Over Her Sobriety

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

Kim Richards is battling with her sobriety again and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

According to a new report, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star was placed under a psychiatric hold earlier this month after a confrontation with sister Kyle Richards.

via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … they showed up at a home Kyle owns in the L.A. area Wednesday night after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star called them in hopes of getting Kim removed from the house.

We’re told Kyle had let Kim live in the house but she moved out a while back … but Wednesday Kim showed up again. Law enforcement says Kyle told them she did not want Kim in the house, because the family had cut all contact off in hopes it would shake Kim and get her sober again.

We’re told cops explained to Kyle it was a civil matter and she’d have to file an eviction action. Kim remains in the house.

It gets even worse. Law enforcement tells TMZ back in early September Kim was at a Hilton hotel in the L.A. area and was incoherent. Kyle was there, the cops were called and when they arrived they asked Kim to leave but she refused. Law enforcement tells TMZ Kim was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Law enforcement sources say when they showed up Wednesday night Kyle told them Kim’s in deep trouble over her sobriety … and they are worried about her very survival.

If you don’t know … Kim and Kyle have a complicated relationship — first coming to public attention during the ‘RHOBH’ season 1 finale where the two got into a huge fight about Kim’s issues with alcohol.

Last year, Kim admitted she hadn’t spoken to Kyle in months … even after her separation from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky came to national attention.

We hope Kim manages to pull it together.

