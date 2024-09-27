Home > NEWS

Kim Richards Put on Psych Hold After Confrontation with Sister Kyle Over Her Sobriety

BY: Denver Sean

Published 3 hours ago

Kim Richards is battling with her sobriety again and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

According to a new report, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star was placed under a psychiatric hold earlier this month after a confrontation with sister Kyle Richards.

Advertisement

via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … they showed up at a home Kyle owns in the L.A. area Wednesday night after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star called them in hopes of getting Kim removed from the house.

We’re told Kyle had let Kim live in the house but she moved out a while back … but Wednesday Kim showed up again. Law enforcement says Kyle told them she did not want Kim in the house, because the family had cut all contact off in hopes it would shake Kim and get her sober again.

Advertisement

We’re told cops explained to Kyle it was a civil matter and she’d have to file an eviction action. Kim remains in the house.

It gets even worse. Law enforcement tells TMZ back in early September Kim was at a Hilton hotel in the L.A. area and was incoherent. Kyle was there, the cops were called and when they arrived they asked Kim to leave but she refused. Law enforcement tells TMZ Kim was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Law enforcement sources say when they showed up Wednesday night Kyle told them Kim’s in deep trouble over her sobriety … and they are worried about her very survival.

Advertisement

If you don’t know … Kim and Kyle have a complicated relationship — first coming to public attention during the ‘RHOBH’ season 1 finale where the two got into a huge fight about Kim’s issues with alcohol.

Last year, Kim admitted she hadn’t spoken to Kyle in months … even after her separation from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky came to national attention.

We hope Kim manages to pull it together.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Diddy Sued By Another Woman Who Claims He Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her, Got Her Pregnant

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Maggie Smith, Two-Time Oscar Winner and ‘Downton Abbey’ Star, Dies at 89

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Even Drug Dealers Reportedly Ran Scared from Diddy’s Wild ‘Freak Offs’ – One Admits ‘I Got the F— Out of There’ After Witnessing ‘Celebrity Guys’ in Ketamine Orgy

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Every Celebrity Who Has Spoken Out About Diddy & His Wild Parties [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kendra Wilkinson Details Attending Diddy Parties, Recalls Playboy Mansion Parties Too

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Naomi Campbell Banned from Being Charity Trustee After Investigation Reveals She Used Funds for Luxury Expenses

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Read the Indictment: Eric Adams Charged with Bribery and Fraud

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Hoda Kotb To Exit ‘Today’ Early Next Year [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Federal Criminal Charges

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Say What Now? JetBlue Passenger Hits Back As Heated Dispute with Man Accusing Her of ‘Stealing’ Phone Charger Goes Viral

By: LBS STAFF