Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West A Happy Birthday: ‘Love You For Life’

Even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the midst of a divorce, she wished the father of her four kids a happy 44th birthday on Instagram.

via: Uproxx

On Instagram this afternoon, Kardashian shared a photo of herself, West, and their three children, and captioned it, “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!” She also shared three more West photos on her Instagram Story: One of West in 1987, one of herself and West, and one of her and West with their kids.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian also did a birthday post about West, sharing a photo of herself with Kim, West, and Tristan Thompson. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

This comes shortly after a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on which Kardashian tearfully said, “I honestly can’t do this anymore. […] I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f*cking failure, that it’s like, a third f*cking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f*cking loser.”

As for West, he celebrated his birthday by releasing a single item from his highly anticipated Yeezy Gap line at 3 in the morning.

The KUWTK star and the rapper were married for seven years, with Kim filing for divorce in February.