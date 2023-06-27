Kim Kardashian Tries ‘Not To Show’ Emotions About Kanye West’s Behavior Around Their Four Children

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she balances vulnerability and restraint when she gets emotional in front of her children.

via: Uproxx

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started divorcing in early 2021, the reality star is still trying to shield their four children from his bad behavior.

During a new interview with Vogue Italia, Kardashian specifically shared that she tries to hide her emotions about it all from the kids.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she said. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”

“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry,” Kardashian added, pointing out that she does show her feelings to them about other things. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

As the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians is still unfolding, viewers are simultaneously watching Kim react to West’s erratic behavior that happened last fall. “It’s always just so intense,” she shared on the show. “I just don’t want to engage in a public feud with him.”