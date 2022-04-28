Kim Kardashian Was In Tears After Kanye West Retrieved Her Sex Tape On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ [Video]

Amid their divorce, Kanye West was there for Kim Kardashian as she dealt with threats of a possibly resurfaced sex tape — which the rapper later retrieved for her.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this year, Kanye West claimed in an interview that he retrieved a laptop that contained a second sex tape Kim Kardashian and Ray J had made together. “I met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back… delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw that laptop? It represents how much she’s been used,” the rapper said.

A representative for the Kardashians denied there being anything sexual in the footage, but that moment, of West handing the tape over to his then-wife, appeared during Wednesday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “He got me all of the sex tape back,” an emotional Kim told her mom Kris and sister Khloe, among others. “And he flew home and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport.” In a confessional interview, she added, “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me.”

What was on the tape that West retrieved? “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird,” Kardashian explained, “and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before [taking the “baby bar exam”], right before, like, everything.” You can watch that moment below.

Ye flew from NY to LA and back to NY overnight to get the remaining unreleased footage of Kim's sex tape from Ray J and give it to her before her SNL appearance: pic.twitter.com/Mv0agCseUE — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) April 28, 2022