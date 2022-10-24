Kim Kardashian Spotted with Ivanka Trump Amid Kanye West Uproar

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump apparently had a very long dinner in Beverly Hills.

via: Page Six

The “Kardashians” star, 42, and daughter of 45th President Donald Trump, 40, dined and chatted for three hours before leaving the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the weekend.

Trump wore a beige trench coat for the outing, while Kardashian opted for a black dress, matching leather jacket and heeled boots.

The famous ladies have a history of occasional meetups over the years. Back in 2014, the two had a “new mom” chat while mingling at the Met Gala, per People.

Since then, Kardashian and Ivanka have been spotted together on the grounds of mostly political matters, as the Skims founder began working on prison reform while Donald was still in office.

The dynamic duo also sat next to each other at an event supporting the First Step Act – a bill that enacted several changes in prison reform – and later tweeted supportive sentiments about one another in 2019.

Kardashian’s hangout with Trump comes in the midst of West, 45, causing uproar over his refusal to be cancelled for saying that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made,” he told TMZ last Friday.

The Yeezy founder – who’s been dropped by several brands including Vogue and Balenciaga – further said he’s “absolutely not” sorry for his remarks while talking to Piers Morgan last week.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has kept quiet regarding her ex’s controversial remarks and instead has been living it up for her 42nd birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The reality star and her crew ended up partying at In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles after windy weather derailed their plans to go to Las Vegas to celebrate.