Kim Kardashian Slammed by Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister for O.J. Jokes on ‘SNL’ [Video]

Tanya Brown is criticizing Kim Kardashian West for making “distasteful” jokes during her ‘SNL’ monologue about O.J. Simpson at her deceased sister Nicole Brown’s expense.

Kardashian West had joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, that she first met a Black person. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked, referring to the manner in which Simpson was accused of murdering Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Robert Kardashian helped acquit the NFL star of those murder charges following a controversial and highly publicized 11-month trial.

“O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know,” Kardashian West joked in the monologue.

Tanya Brown told TMZ this week that the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and that her sister’s death should not be portrayed as a joke. It was also shocking and hurtful to hear the audience laughing at them, she said.

The two families were once closely intertwined. Kris Jenner, Kardashian West’s mother, was close friends with Nicole Brown for years.

Tanya Brown argued that Kardashian West should have pushed back and refused to perform the jokes, considering the family history.

It wouldn’t be a joke in 2021 without someone being offended somewhere. Still, Tanya is entitled to her feelings about it.