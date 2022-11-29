Kim Kardashian Settles Divorce with Kanye West, Gets $200K in Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally officially divorced.

via Page Six:

The Skims founder, 42, and Yeezy CEO, 45, will have joint custody with “equal access” to their four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – per court docs obtained by Page Six.

However, sources close to Kardashian told TMZ that the matriarch will continue to have the kids 80 percent of the time – as West previously admitted in September.

The settlement also notes that the “Gold Digger” rapper will have to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support.

He is also responsible for 50 percent of the children’s educational expenses – such as their tuition – and security expenses.

If Kardashian and West ever have a dispute regarding any one of their four kids, they are required to attend mediation, per the settlement.

However, if either party fails to attend mediation, the participating party becomes the decision maker.

Additionally, property assets were divided in alignment with the former couple’s prenuptial agreement.

They both waived spousal support.

You already know Kanye’s likely to flake on mediation — if it ever comes to that.