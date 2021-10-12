Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Calls Their Home 'Ugly' Whenever They Argue: 'Who Lives Like This? [Video]

North West sure knows how to get under her mom Kim Kardashian’s skims skin.

The 8-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West has apparently called their $60 million Hidden Hills, Calif., home “ugly” on multiple occasions.

via Page Six:

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It’s all white. Who lives like this?’” Kim, 40, revealed during a “Mom Confessions” segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She also admitted that North’s words often get under her skin.

“She just thinks it like gets to me,” Kim said. “And it is kinda mean, because I like my house.”

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye’s other three children – Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – all reside in the $60 million mansion that takes minimalism to a whole new level.

North’s words probably sting extra hard, considering the home (which Architectural Digest called “empty” and “monochromatic”) took nearly six years to renovate.

According to new court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by TMZ, Kim will get to keep the estate amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye, 44.Unfortunately for North, that means she’ll likely have to stay there for quite some time.

During another portion of Kim’s “Ellen” interview, the SKIMS founder dished on other aspects of parenting, like how she doesn’t like to lie to her children.

“I really try not to lie to my kids,” she explained. “I was doing that at the beginning to try to get them out of the house or to try to go in to a playdate, or things like that and I just realized quickly that it wasn’t going to work for me.”

She added, “I’d much rather be honest.”

As for Kim and Kanye? Insiders told Page Six that despite Kim using her married name multiple times while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, they are not back together as a couple.

“He is still her family, and they are friends,” one source said. “They’ve been working on their friendship for the kids, and continue to support each other. He’ll always be her family, and they’ll always support each other.”

North West lets Kim have it every chance she gets. Watch the video below.