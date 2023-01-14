Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s Employee-Turned-'Wife' Bianca Censori

How does Kim Kardashian feel about Kanye West’s new ‘wife’?

According to reports — she ‘hates’ her.

via Page Six:

“Kim hates her,” said an insider.

Sources say that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the boss’ wife didn’t like her, and suspected that his architectural designer wanted to do more than handle his erections.

Also, adds an insider, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

Censori, who has a masters in architecture, has worked at the company — where West oversees various fashion and design projects — for several years, we’re told.

He’s an avid architecture aficionado and has dramatically overhauled a number of buildings.

TMZ reported Friday that they recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, though the site said that they didn’t get a marriage certificate to make the union legal. They were later spotted wearing wedding rings.

The pair were first spotted on what appeared to be a date at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Monday.

In December, West released a track titled “Censori Overload.”

It included the line: “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

One thing we know about Kim is that she definitely does not hate pretty girls. If anything, she probably felt a way because her husband hired one of her clones to keep around his office. Any married woman would ‘hate’ that, we’d imagine.