Kim Kardashian Reportedly Demands Kanye West Take Down His Pete Davidson Breakup Post But He’s Refusing

Kim Kardashian is said to be seething after ex husband Kanye West for posting an ‘appalling’ meme on Instagram, after her reported break up from comedian Pete Davidson.

via: Uproxx

Following this weekend’s news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup after a nine-month relationship, Kanye West is in celebration mode: This morning, he shared a fake New York Times headline that reads, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”

It would seem Kardashian is far from amused.

A “source close to” Kardashian reportedly told The Daily Mail, “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t. She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children. She won’t stand for this type of behavior from him.”

Kardashian has yet to offer a public comment of her own about the post.

This isn’t the first time she has addressed Ye’s behavior in recent months: On a May episode of The Kardashians, she said to her family, “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and I’ve never had the opportunity to just say: I’m sorry, guys.” Later, though, she did share a Father’s Day tribute for West, writing, “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye.”