Kim Kardashian Discusses Success of SKIMS With Harvard Business School Students [Video]

It appears Kim Kardashian traveled around Boston on Friday, making an appearance at Harvard Business School.

via: Complex

According to TMZ, the reality star and mother of four, and her SKIMS co-founder, Jens Grede spoke to Harvard students at length about their clothing company. The pair visited the school on Friday to share their business acumen and discuss their success with students for about two hours.

Harvard extended the invitation to Kim and Grede, who spoke to a course called Moving Beyond DTC, led by professors Len Schlesinger and Ayelet Israeli and executive fellow Matt Higgins. Kim was followed by a film crew that took footage of her walking through the buildings and on campus.

#EXCLUSIVE: #KimKardashian leaving Harvard Business School after speaking for nearly 2 hours. Students say they learned a ton. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/MhppzWlhAd — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) January 20, 2023

While SKIMS has been doing very well, Kim still took notice when her sister, Kylie Jenner didn’t tag the brand in a set of photos she posted to Instagram, which showed her wearing a onesie and posing in a field.

“Can u tag @skims please LOL,” Kim wrote, to which Kylie responded, “@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote?!!!! wow @skims.”