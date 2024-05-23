Kim Kardashian Comes Face-to-Face With Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Surprise 'The Kardashians' Moment | lovebscott.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard previously spoke about wanting to team up with Kim Kardashian to work on prison reform together.

A preview clip of season five of the Hulu reality show sees Gypsy opening a door and greeting Kim Kardashian.

Kim greets her with a hug and says: ‘Hi Gypsy’ who says ‘hi’ back before Kim’s mother Kris Jenner is seen saying: ‘Welcome back to season five’.

The moment came as a surprise to fans of the show as Kim, 43, had not revealed she and Gypsy, 32, had met in person.

Gypsy made worldwide headlines nearly a decade ago after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving eight and a half years in December, immediately springing into social media fame.

Gypsy has been eager to join forces with Kim and previously said she would like to work on prison reform with her.

After Kim included Gypsy’s 2017 documentary Mommy Dead And Dearest, on her list of must-watch true crime shows, Gypsy responded: ‘Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system.’

Kim has worked in the area of prison reform, advocating for inmates to get released early. She was involved with getting President Donald Trump to support the First Step Act, which enacted major reforms in the US prison system.

Since leaving prison, Gypsy has undergone a drastic makeover, her most recent rhinoplasty surgery performed by Dr. Jeffrey J. Joseph at the start of April.

Gypsy spoke to People in early April, revealing she was going through a ‘personal transformation journey.’

She told the outlet: ‘I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too.’

And despite having previously said she no longer wanted to be ‘famous,’ the 32-year-old seemed to now be ready to step back in front of the cameras.

‘Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,’ she said.

The truth behind Gypsy’s life was a heart-wrenching yet strange one, as it was discovered shortly thereafter her mom’s murder that the then-teen had been a victim of Munchausen’s by Proxy for the majority of her life.

Her mom made up serious illnesses throughout her daughter’s life in order to garner sympathy from others, like leukemia and muscular dystrophy – diseases that she never even had.

Dee Dee also put her daughter in a wheelchair and shaved her head, among other ailments forced upon her.

Despite being behind bars, Gypsy managed to find love, marrying Ryan Anderson while still imprisoned in June 2022.

She announced she had filed for divorce from the 37-year-old special education teacher on April 8.

